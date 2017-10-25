« Mazda unveiling KAI Concept with SKYACTIV-X SPCCI engine; more details on the technology | Main | Daimler Trucks launches E-FUSO electric truck brand, all-electric heavy-duty truck; possible market entry within 4 years »

Nissan unveils IMx fully autonomous electric crossover concept at Tokyo show

25 October 2017

At the Tokyo Motor Show, Nissan unveiled the Nissan IMx, an all-electric crossover concept vehicle offering fully autonomous operation and a driving range of more than 600 kilometers (373 miles).

The IMx is propelled by a pair of high-output electric motors at the front and rear, giving it all-wheel-drive capability. They combine to produce 320 kW of power and 700 N·m of torque, sourced from a high-capacity battery which has been redesigned and re-engineered for increased energy density.

The Nissan IMx adopts Nissan’s new EV platform, designed for maximum efficiency. It allows the floor to be completely flat, resulting in a cavernous cabin and enhanced driving dynamics. With a low center of gravity, the chassis delivers sharp handling.

At the core of the IMx’s technological features is a future version of ProPILOT that offers fully autonomous operation. When ProPILOT drive mode (PD) is selected, the system stows the steering wheel inside the dashboard and reclines all seats, giving the driver more space and allowing the vehicle’s occupants to relax and enjoy their commute. When Manual drive mode is selected, the vehicle returns the steering wheel and seats to their original position, seamlessly transferring control back to the driver.

The Nissan IMx can also contribute to the social infrastructure. For example, after transporting its owner to the airport, the IMx can park itself in a spot where the vehicle can connect to the local power grid and act as a “virtual” power plant by returning electricity to the grid, an extension of its vehicle-to-home and vehicle-to-building features.

Once the owner returns, the IMx can pick him or her up at the terminal and drive home. The whole process is carried out efficiently, thanks in part to the increased battery capacity and connected-car technologies, including Seamless Autonomous Mobility.

Nissan Intelligent Mobility. In March 2016, Nissan unveiled Nissan Intelligent Mobility (earlier post), declaring the company’s commitment to “pursue a safer and sustainable society, while making the driving experience more exciting.” The IMx concept vehicle provides a glimpse into the future of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, promoting a stronger connection between car and driver. The theme for the IMx is “Together We Ride.”

