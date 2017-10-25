« Mazda unveiling KAI Concept with SKYACTIV-X SPCCI engine; more details on the technology | Main | Daimler Trucks launches E-FUSO electric truck brand, all-electric heavy-duty truck; possible market entry within 4 years »
Nissan unveils IMx fully autonomous electric crossover concept at Tokyo show
25 October 2017
At the Tokyo Motor Show, Nissan unveiled the Nissan IMx, an all-electric crossover concept vehicle offering fully autonomous operation and a driving range of more than 600 kilometers (373 miles).
The IMx is propelled by a pair of high-output electric motors at the front and rear, giving it all-wheel-drive capability. They combine to produce 320 kW of power and 700 N·m of torque, sourced from a high-capacity battery which has been redesigned and re-engineered for increased energy density.
The Nissan IMx adopts Nissan’s new EV platform, designed for maximum efficiency. It allows the floor to be completely flat, resulting in a cavernous cabin and enhanced driving dynamics. With a low center of gravity, the chassis delivers sharp handling.
At the core of the IMx’s technological features is a future version of ProPILOT that offers fully autonomous operation. When ProPILOT drive mode (PD) is selected, the system stows the steering wheel inside the dashboard and reclines all seats, giving the driver more space and allowing the vehicle’s occupants to relax and enjoy their commute. When Manual drive mode is selected, the vehicle returns the steering wheel and seats to their original position, seamlessly transferring control back to the driver.
The Nissan IMx can also contribute to the social infrastructure. For example, after transporting its owner to the airport, the IMx can park itself in a spot where the vehicle can connect to the local power grid and act as a “virtual” power plant by returning electricity to the grid, an extension of its vehicle-to-home and vehicle-to-building features.
Once the owner returns, the IMx can pick him or her up at the terminal and drive home. The whole process is carried out efficiently, thanks in part to the increased battery capacity and connected-car technologies, including Seamless Autonomous Mobility.
Nissan Intelligent Mobility. In March 2016, Nissan unveiled Nissan Intelligent Mobility (earlier post), declaring the company’s commitment to “pursue a safer and sustainable society, while making the driving experience more exciting.” The IMx concept vehicle provides a glimpse into the future of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, promoting a stronger connection between car and driver. The theme for the IMx is “Together We Ride.”
Nissan Intelligent Mobility Nissan Intelligent Mobility comprises the following three elements:
Nissan Intelligent Driving. Nissan strives to develop technology that will enable a safer, more enjoyable driving experience for all. Nissan Intelligent Driving continues to push the envelope in AI development, combining sensing technology that monitors and collects information surrounding the vehicle, AI technology capable of accurately analyzing collected information, and technology that can control cars with precision. Nissan is committed to the realization of cars that handle precisely and according to the driver’s intentions, making the driving experience safer and more enjoyable.
Nissan Intelligent Power. Smooth yet powerful acceleration, plus a linear response, delivering both comfort and an exhilarating experience.
Nissan Intelligent Integration. Nissan posits that as the connection between people and cars—as well as society and cars—becomes stronger, the role of cars will also expand, including the potential to become part of the social infrastructure. Nissan Intelligent Integration will establish new roles for automobiles as an integral part of society that contributes to the improvement of people’s lives, beyond just being a mode of transportation.>
