BMW Group commissions second-life battery storage farm at Leipzig

26 October 2017

The BMW Group officially commissioned BMW Battery Storage Farm Leipzig, which will connect up to 700 BMW i3 high-capacity batteries. The large-scale battery storage system at the Leipzig plant will give batteries previously installed in BMW i3 cars a second life and put them to profitable use in a sustainable, energy-based business model.

There are currently 500 batteries integrated in the storage farm today, because—only four years after the BMW i3 market launch—most battery packs are still in cars on the road.

With wind turbines located on the grounds of the plant, the BMW Battery Storage Farm Leipzig links decentralized captive production from renewable energies with local energy storage and an industrial consumer. The stationary battery storage farm is also integrated with the public power grid, which enables its electricity to be marketed as primary balancing power. When there is a surplus of power from renewable energies, large-scale battery storage can relieve the grid by absorbing electricity. When there is not enough power in the electricity grid, the facility can release electricity to help stabilize the grid.

The BMW Battery Storage Farm project in Leipzig is part of the WindNODE initiative, dedicated to promoting intelligent usage and storage systems for renewable energies. The German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy provides funding for the venture through its “Smart Energy Showcases – Digital Agenda for the Energy Transition” (SINTEG) program.