Mitsubishi Electric begins mass-producing first crankshaft-mounted ISG system for 48V hybrids; used in Mercedes-Benz vehicles

26 October 2017

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation has begun mass-producing the auto industry’s first crankshaft-mounted integrated starter-generator (ISG) system for 48V hybrid vehicles, which will be mounted in Mercedes-Benz vehicles. The system will be on display during 45th Tokyo Motor Show 2017.

Belt-driven system ISG systems use a belt to transfer power from the motor to the engine; this, said Mitsubishi, can limit both maximum torque with abrupt force transmission and the motor’s peak power output. By contrast, connecting the motor directly to the engine crankshaft eliminates the limitations of the belt system and enhances both motor output power and power generation.

The demand for 48V hybrid vehicles, which offer excellent fuel efficiency at relatively affordable costs, is expected to increase, especially in Europe. Mitsubishi Electric developed its ISG system—a crankshaft direct-driven system for idling-stop-start, energy recovery and torque assist—to achieve higher output power and better fuel efficiency in 48V hybrid vehicles.

Mitsubishi Electric said it will continue to develop increasingly smaller, lighter-weight and higher-power ISG systems to increase fuel efficiency and reduce CO 2 emissions.





Compared to belt-driven starter-generators, the crankshaft-mounted motor produces higher output power and generates more power, which contribute to better fuel efficiency.

Mitsubishi Electric’s original coil winding technology realizes a high-density configuration for thick coils required in a 48V high-current motor. The thin-profile, higher-power motors adapt flexibly to various vehicle layouts.

A newly developed transfer-molded power module for 48V systems reduces heat resistance and enhances durability. The optimally designed cooling unit enhances cooling performance to realize a compact, highly reliable inverter.