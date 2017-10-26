« ON Semiconductor introduces first highly scalable family of next-generation automotive image sensors | Main | Nissan tests fully autonomous prototype technology on streets of Tokyo; next-gen ProPILOT »

Print this post

NEVS and DiDi partner up for future mobility; EV optimized for DiDi services

26 October 2017

NEVS AB and DiDi Chuxing, the world’s leading mobile transportation platform, have formed strategic partnership and finalized a number of steps towards an extensive cooperation. One of the common goals is to develop an electric vehicle, fully optimized for the mobility services that DiDi is offering, and also initiating a path towards a self-driving and on-demand mobility future. The first vehicle used in this cooperation will be the NEVS 9-3.

DiDi recently predicted that there will be more than 1 million electrical vehicles operated in the DiDi platform in 2020.

NEVS was founded in 2012 and acquired the main assets of the Saab Automobile bankruptcy estates. The company has been mainly owned by NME Holdings Ltd., Tianjin Bin Hai Hi-tech Industrial Development Area (THT) and State Research Information Technology Co., Ltd. (SRIT).

In January 2017, the Chinese government approved NEVS’ application to start production of electric vehicles in its manufacturing plant in Tianjin. NEVS is the first joint venture company with investors from outside China that is granted a New Energy Passenger Vehicle Project investment approval by NDRC.

In May 2017, NEVS launched a city mobility program with THT to offer car-sharing and ride-hailing solutions in the Tianjin city, with 15 million inhabitants.

DiDi Chuxing offers a full range of mobile tech-based mobility options for around 400 million users, including taxi hailing, private car hailing, Hitch (social ride-sharing), DiDi Chauffeur, DiDi Bus, DiDi Minibus, DiDi Car Rental and DiDi Enterprise Solutions. As many as 20 million rides were completed on DiDi’s platform on a daily basis in October 2016, making DiDi the world’s second largest online transaction platform. DiDi acquired Uber China in August 2016.

DiDi is committed to working with communities and partners to solve the world’s transportation, environmental and employment challenges using big data-driven deep-learning algorithms that optimize resource allocation.

DiDi has established the DiDi Research Institute to focus on Artificial Intelligence technologies including machine learning and computer vision, with the intention of optimizing its dispatch system and route planning. A few hundred scientists work on deep-learning technologies at the institute. In March 2017, DiDi launched DiDi Labs in Mountain View, California. It will mainly focus on AI-based security and intelligent driving technologies.

Every day, DiDi’s platform generates more than 70TB worth of data, processes more than 9 billion routing requests, and produces more than 13 billion location points. Now DiDi is building a cloud platform with integrate anonymized data from sensors on vehicles, static information and real-time events from roads and streets with DiDi’s pick-up and drop-off data, trips and carry capacity. With this platform, transportation supply and demand can be balanced efficiently, and congestion can be significantly mitigated.