New “50 by 50” Commission seeks to halve US transportation energy use by 2050

27 October 2017

The Alliance to Save Energy has chartered a national commission of business, government and civil society leaders that will work together to develop a pathway and recommendations to reduce energy use in the US transportation sector by 50% by 2050 while meeting future mobility needs.

The “50 by 50” Commission, chaired by Audi of America President Scott Keogh and National Grid US President Dean Seavers, includes Pittsburgh Mayor William Peduto (D) and Fort Worth, Texas, Mayor Betsy Price (R), along with leaders representing vehicle manufacturers, utilities, federal agencies, environmental and consumer groups, infrastructure providers and public transit.

The Alliance Commission on US Transportation Sector Efficiency (the “50 by 50” Commission) will work through six Technical Committees (Light-Duty Vehicles; Non-Road Vehicles; Heavy-Duty and Freight Vehicles; Enabling Infrastructure; Information and Communications Technology (ICT), Shared Mobility and Automation; and Outreach and Implementation) to develop the regulatory, policy and investment pathways to achieve the “50 by 50” energy use reduction goal.

Following an outside peer-review process, the Commission will publish a final report, and engage local, state, and national officials, key stakeholder groups and the public to act on the recommendations.

We’re at a fascinating time in the transportation industry. The way in which vehicles are powered and how they’re driven is evolving. We’re at an inflection point and we have an opportunity, as an industry and a sector, to leverage that transformation for the benefit of society. I’m proud to join this commission and work with key stakeholders across the business community to see that we fully capitalize on the potential that comes with electric, shared and automated vehicle technologies. —Scott Keogh, president, Audi of America

Scott Keogh, President, Audi of America (Co-Chair);

Dean Seavers, President, National Grid U.S. and Executive Director, National Grid (Co-Chair);

Melissa Adams, Chief Corporate Social Responsibility Officer, WGL Holdings/Washington Gas;

Valerie Brader, Executive Director, Michigan Agency for Energy;

Stephen Brobeck, Executive Director, Consumer Federation of America;

John Di Stasio, President, Large Public Power Council;

Bruce Edelston, Vice President, Energy Policy, Southern Company;

Matt Enstice, President & CEO, Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus;

Dr. Martin Keller, Laboratory Director, National Renewable Energy Laboratory;

Tom Kuhn, President, Edison Electric Institute;

Eric McCarthy, Senior Vice President, Government Relations, Public Policy and Legal Affairs, Proterra;

Mark McNabb, CEO, Electrify America;

Arlen Orchard, General Manager & CEO, Sacramento Municipal Utility District;

Thomas S. Passek, President, Copper Development Association;

William Peduto, Mayor of Pittsburgh, Pa.;

Betsy Price, Mayor of Fort Worth, Texas;

Gil Quiniones, President & CEO, New York Power Authority;

Rhea Suh, President, Natural Resources Defense Council;

Dan Turton, Vice President, North America Public Policy, General Motors;

Greg White, Executive Director, National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners; and

Richard A. White, Acting President & CEO, American Public Transportation Association.

The Commission’s Technical Committees and their chairs are:

Light-duty Vehicles. Chair: Robert Chapman, Vice President, Energy and Environment, Electric Power Research Institute

Non-road (e.g., material handling equipment, port electrification, airport ground support equipment). Chair: Robert Horton, ‎Vice President, Environmental Affairs, DFW International Airport

Heavy-Duty and Freight Vehicles (long-haul goods shipments and vehicle mass transit). Chair: Philip Lavrich, Director, Strategy and Advanced Technologies, Ingersoll Rand

Enabling Infrastructure (focusing on fuel distribution, including electricity). Chair: Melissa Lavinson, Vice President, Federal Affairs and Policy, Chief Sustainability Officer, PG&E Corporation

ICT, Shared Mobility and Automation (e.g. automation and the sharing economy). Chair: Johney Green, Associate Lab Director, National Renewable Energy Laboratory

Outreach and Implementation. Chair: Patty Monahan, Program Director, Transportation, Energy Foundation

Founded in 1977, the Alliance to Save Energy is a nonprofit, bipartisan alliance of business, government, environmental and consumer leaders working to expand the economy while using less energy.