« OP engine developer Achates Power closes $29.8M Series D; OGCI Climate Investments comes onboard | Main | Magna using torsional welding process for thermoplastics in autos; sensors to thin-wall bumpers »

Print this post

Kansas City Airport 1st in US to deploy battery-electric bus service; 4 BYD 30' buses

27 October 2017

Kansas City International Airport and BYD, North America’s largest electric bus manufacturer, announced delivery of the airport’s four battery-electric 30-ft. coach buses—the first electric buses for airport passenger service in the US. The buses will serve as parking lot shuttles, bringing passengers to the airport terminals.

BYD customized the buses for Kansas City Airport to include luggage racks for passenger use. BYD built the four electric buses at its Coach and Bus manufacturing facility in Lancaster, Calif. Kansas City Council approved the order of four 30 ft. battery-electric transit coaches for use at Kansas City Airport in November 2016.

BYD offers seven battery-electric coach and bus models and has deployed more than 140 battery-electric buses to customers across North America. In response to high demand for its advanced technology buses, BYD recently completed an expansion of its Coach and Bus manufacturing facility in the City of Lancaster, Calif. (Earlier post.) This expansion will allow the company to build up to 1,500 battery-electric buses annually once operating at full capacity.