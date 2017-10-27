« New “50 by 50” Commission seeks to halve US transportation energy use by 2050 | Main

Lightning Systems accepting orders for LightningElectric battery-electric upfit for Ford Transit; price and specs

27 October 2017

Lightning Systems is accepting pre-orders for its new all-electric LightningElectric system for Ford Transit. (Earlier post.) The LightningElectric battery conversion package is available for Ford Transit as part of Ford Motor Company’s eQVM program. The product will be available first on heavy-duty Transits with a 10,360-pound gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR). Conversions and service are performed by Ford QVM-certified upfitters and dealers around the world.

In the United States, the electric-vehicle conversion costs $69,000 for vehicles with an electric range of 50 miles and $89,000 for vehicles with a range of 100 miles. Deliveries will begin in early 2018. Vouchers and grants are available in some regions for zero-emissions vehicles.





Ford’s vehicle warranty covers the base chassis for vehicles with the LightningElectric upfit, and Ford Motor Credit financing is available. Installation can be completed in just hours by certified installers.

Featuring a liquid-cooled Lithium-ion battery system from a volume-ready world-class battery supplier, LightningElectric will accommodate full charging in six hours with Level 2 charging and less than thirty minutes for optional 50 kW DC fast charging. Depending on battery option and drive cycle, LightningElectric will have a payload capacity of up to 4,000 pounds.

Specifications Base Chassis Ford Transit 350HD Passenger Wagon, Van, Cutaway, Chassis Cab GVWR 10,360 GVWR Electric Range 50 miles 100 miles EV Conversion Price $69,000 $89,000 Charging time 6 hours (Level 2)

.5 hours (DC Fast Charge) 12 hours (Level 2)

1 hours (DC Fast Charge) Payload (depending on vehicle configuration) 2,000 – 4,000 lbs. 2,000 – 3,000 lbs. Maximum Speed 55 mph (electronically limited) Warranty Base Chassis: Ford standard warranty

EV Conversion: Lightning Systems standard warranty Options DC Fast Charge (50kW)

Analytics (predictive maintenance, route scoring, range analysis, driver behavior, geofencing)

Extended warranty up to 8 years

Upgraded 12V battery system doubling capacity to support additional accessories

Lightning Systems worked with New Eagle on the design of the LightningElectric system for the Ford Transit. New Eagle specializes in mechatronic controls, which are the electronic brains that drive mechanical systems, and is a leader in the application of model-based design into real-time embedded systems in the fields of autonomy, electrification, hydraulics, and engine systems.

UQM Technologies was chosen by Lightning Systems as its strategic electric-vehicle propulsion system supplier for its EV platforms. UQM will provide powertrain components for LightningElectric, including the gearbox, an electric motor and the inverter, as well as software controls for optimum performance and efficiency.

Lightning Systems, formerly known as Lightning Hybrids, is a fast-growing, global fleet solutions company with headquarters in Loveland, Colo. A variety of new Lightning Systems’ efficiency and emissions improvement innovations are being introduced over the next two years to support commercial and government fleets.