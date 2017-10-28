« California Air Resources Board breaks ground for new $419M lab, headquarters in Riverside; $154M from VW settlement | Main | Daimler and Mitsui invest in Mobility House for commercialization of energy management services with EVs »

Print this post

TomTom and ZENRIN to collaborate on traffic services and mapping in Japan

28 October 2017

Navigation technology company, TomTom, and Japanese mapping company, ZENRIN, intend to collaborate on traffic services and mapping in Japan.

TomTom Traffic offers up-to-date information on road conditions such as traffic jams, roadworks and accidents. This information can be used by drivers to help them to find the most optimal route and avoid congestion, but also by cities and road authorities to monitor, analyse and influence the traffic.

ZENRIN produce Japan’s most detailed, accurate and richly attributed digital maps which can be used for navigation, geocoding, routing driver assistance, visualization and search, thereby allowing users to make smarter mobility decisions.

Joining forces with ZENRIN demonstrates TomTom’s commitment to the Japanese market. We can now provide even more accurate Traffic information to OEMs and Tier 1s in the country. We look forward to working together to accelerate the future of driving in Japan. —Antoine Saucier, Managing Director, TomTom Automotive,

With the collaboration, we will accelerate the development of services to deliver high-quality traffic information in real-time. Our goal is to contribute and to fulfil the needs of an IoT society, providing innovative new mobility services by creating a high-value-added map platform. —Hideyuki Fujisawa, Senior Executive Officer of ZENRIN

TomTom Traffic is sourced by more than 500 million phone, cars and portable navigation devices providing GPS data points.