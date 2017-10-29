« Researchers developing free-piston linear generator for exhaust waste heat recovery | Main

Hitachi Solutions C2X middleware platform now supports Japanese ITS standards

29 October 2017

Hitachi Solutions, Ltd. C2X Middleware Platform, which uses wireless communication between two vehicles or between a road and a vehicle, supports Japan’s ITS (Intelligent Transport Systems) standards. As a result, together with the support it already provides in Europe and America, it will support the major ITS (Intelligent Transport Systems) standards of the world.





The C2X Middleware Platform is a communication middleware platform that is used for real-time wireless communication between two vehicles or between a road and a vehicle. It supports application development related to driving support by using wireless communication to allow vehicles to exchange information, including vehicle-related information such as the position, speed, and control of automobiles, and road infrastructure information such as obtained from surrounding signposts and roadside sensors.

Now, since the C2X Middleware Platform supports the major specifications of the world, companies such as automobile parts manufacturers and wireless communication equipment manufacturers can develop C2X-targeted applications for a global market regardless of differences in message formats and communication protocols of various specifications.

Background. Hitachi Solutions previously presented a communications middleware platform that supported the ITS standard specifications of the European Telecommunication Standards Institute (ETSI) and of SAE International of America.

Recently, in Japan, there has been increasing participation of overseas companies in the ITS Connect Promotion Consortium, which performs commercialization, operation, and support of ITS platform technologies, and driving support systems that use C2X communication have been introduced into the market. Hitachi Solutions, by quickly making this product support the ITS Connect communication standard of Japan, is aiding its introduction into on-vehicle wireless communication equipment and embedded software of companies both within and outside Japan.