DENSO selects Cypress Semiconductor automotive PMIC and NOR flash solution for stereo vision sensor

30 October 2017

DENSO Corporation has selected Cypress Semiconductor’s 6-Channel automotive PMIC (power-management ICs) and FL-S Serial NOR flash memory solution to enable the latest stereo vision sensor for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

The DENSO stereo vision sensor uses image processing techniques to detect obstacles of different shapes and lane lines, as well as empty spaces on the road. This supports autonomous emergency braking and automatic steering control to avoid obstacles.

Cypress’ highly-integrated, 6-Channel automotive PMIC regulates power for the entire sensor, and the FL-S NOR Flash memory enables fast program execution for high-performance systems. Each device has a small footprint that makes the solution ideal for this compact design.

October 30, 2017

