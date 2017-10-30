« TrafficCast and DENSO to develop hybrid Bluetooth-DSRC roadside device for mobile device and connected vehicle data collection and analysis | Main | Toyota Research Institute and GoMentum Station partner on testing autonomous vehicles in hazardous driving scenarios »
Element 1 Corp to develop on-board hydrogen generator for fuel-cell buses in China
30 October 2017
Element 1 Corp (e1), a developer of hydrogen generation technology, has signed a purchase contract with Blue-G New Energy Science and Technology Corporation in Beijing to deliver an e1 hydrogen generator designed to provide up to 500 liters per minute of high-purity hydrogen on board a fuel cell bus.
The onboard hydrogen generator, based on e1’s patented technology, converts a mixture of methanol and water to hydrogen. Blue-G will integrate the hydrogen generator into fuel-cell buses, targeting customers in China. The successful delivery of the first hydrogen generator is expected to lead to a license agreement between e1 and Blue-G in 2018.
The new contract follows an earlier deal to develop a 100 kg per day hydrogen generator for China fuel cell bus refueling stations, and the formation of a joint venture to commercialize fuel cell systems for China’s telecom market.
Integrating a methanol hydrogen generator into fuel cell bus systems is another technology challenge with promise to enhance fuel-cell bus applications using an alternative and convenient method of supplying hydrogen fuel. However, sophisticated control technology applied to the system is required. Through a joint collaboration program with e1, we hope to add this innovative technology and products into fuel cell deployments within two years.—Ronald Lee, CEO of Blue-G
e1 has developed technology for two product families centered on small-scale to micro-scale hydrogen generators and flare-gas utilization processes.
October 30, 2017 in Brief | Permalink | Comments (3)
Small to micro scale on board H2 generators (from a mixture of high energy content liquid fuel and water) may be a better way for extended range large trucks, buses, trains, ships and airplanes powered with FCs?
Smaller version on board H2 generators and improved FCs, using various high energy liquid fuel mixes, could eventually be used on smaller vehicles as an alternative to compressed H2?
Posted by: HarveyD | October 30, 2017 at 09:56 AM
I will be interested in studying the technical specifications of this, as the website for Element 1 seems skimpy about them.
It is possible that this could power long distance trucking, something I have always been dubious about with compressed hydrogen due to space and weight considerations.
Posted by: Davemart | October 30, 2017 at 10:06 AM
I would have a few basic questions. What is the source of the methanol? What is the overall efficiency of the reformer and the fuel cell and is it better than just burning the methanol in an IC engine?
If the bus in question is a transit bus, it would be better to just use batteries.
Posted by: sd | October 30, 2017 at 11:10 AM
Verify your Comment
Previewing your Comment
Posted by: |
This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.
The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.
As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.
Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.