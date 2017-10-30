« TrafficCast and DENSO to develop hybrid Bluetooth-DSRC roadside device for mobile device and connected vehicle data collection and analysis | Main | Toyota Research Institute and GoMentum Station partner on testing autonomous vehicles in hazardous driving scenarios »

Element 1 Corp to develop on-board hydrogen generator for fuel-cell buses in China

30 October 2017

Element 1 Corp (e1), a developer of hydrogen generation technology, has signed a purchase contract with Blue-G New Energy Science and Technology Corporation in Beijing to deliver an e1 hydrogen generator designed to provide up to 500 liters per minute of high-purity hydrogen on board a fuel cell bus.

The onboard hydrogen generator, based on e1’s patented technology, converts a mixture of methanol and water to hydrogen. Blue-G will integrate the hydrogen generator into fuel-cell buses, targeting customers in China. The successful delivery of the first hydrogen generator is expected to lead to a license agreement between e1 and Blue-G in 2018.

The new contract follows an earlier deal to develop a 100 kg per day hydrogen generator for China fuel cell bus refueling stations, and the formation of a joint venture to commercialize fuel cell systems for China’s telecom market.

Integrating a methanol hydrogen generator into fuel cell bus systems is another technology challenge with promise to enhance fuel-cell bus applications using an alternative and convenient method of supplying hydrogen fuel. However, sophisticated control technology applied to the system is required. Through a joint collaboration program with e1, we hope to add this innovative technology and products into fuel cell deployments within two years. —Ronald Lee, CEO of Blue-G

e1 has developed technology for two product families centered on small-scale to micro-scale hydrogen generators and flare-gas utilization processes.