« ORNL, City of Oak Ridge partner on sensor project to capture trends in cities | Main | TrafficCast and DENSO to develop hybrid Bluetooth-DSRC roadside device for mobile device and connected vehicle data collection and analysis »

Print this post

Growth Energy: 2 billion miles on E15

30 October 2017

Growth Energy announced that in five months, US drivers have surpassed another billion miles on E15 (gasoline with 15% ethanol), bringing the total miles driven across the US to 2 billion. More than 1,000 stations across the country are currently offering E15 to consumers—nearly triple the number of stations from the same time last year.

E15 is approved for use in all vehicles 2001 and newer, as well as, all flex fuel vehicles, which combined represent more than 87% of the vehicles on the road.

Growth Energy represents producers and supporters of ethanol. Growth Energy partners with retailers including Casey’s, Cenex, Family Express, Kum & Go, Kwik Trip, MAPCO, Minnoco, Murphy USA, Protec Fuel, QuikTrip, RaceTrac, Sheetz, and Thorntons to offer E15 to their customers.