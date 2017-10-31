« UN Environment report says national GHG pledges only bring one-third of reductions needed for Paris Agreement | Main

Large scale epidemiological study associates PM2.5, NO2 pollution with kidney, bladder and colorectal cancer death

31 October 2017

Air pollution is classified as carcinogenic to humans given its association with lung cancer, but there is little evidence for its association with cancer at other body sites. However, in a new large-scale prospective study led by the Barcelona Institute of Global Health (ISGlobal), an institution supported by the “la Caixa” Foundation, and the American Cancer Society, researchers observed an association between some air pollutants and mortality from kidney, bladder and colorectal cancer.

The open-access study, published in Environmental Health Perspectives, included more than 600,000 adults in the US who participated in the Cancer Prevention Study II and who were followed for 22 years (from 1982 to 2004). The scientific team examined associations of mortality from cancer at 29 sites with long-term residential exposure to three ambient pollutants: PM 2.5 , nitrogen dioxide (NO 2 ) and ozone (O 3 ).

More than 43,000 non-lung cancer deaths were registered among the participants. PM 2.5 was significantly associated with mortality from kidney and bladder cancer, with a 14 and 13% increase, respectively, for each 4.4 μg/m3 increase in exposure. Exposure to NO 2 was associated with colorectal cancer death, with a 6% increase per each 6.5 ppb increment. No significant associations were observed with cancer at other sites.

The results were similar in two-pollutant models including PM 2.5 and NO 2 and in three-pollutant models with O 3 . The researchers observed no statistically significant positive associations with death from other types of cancer based on results from adjusted models.

The results from this large prospective study suggest that ambient air pollution was not associated with most non-lung cancer causes of death. Nonetheless, observed associations with mortality from kidney, bladder, and colorectal cancer merit further research, particularly in studies of cancer incidence. —Turner et al.

