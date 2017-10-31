« Insights from Leoben researchers lead to improved piezo injectors | Main | Renesas Electronics opening “New Energy Vehicle Solution Center” in China to accelerate efforts in key market »

Toyota selects Renesas’ R-Car SoC and RH850 MCU for MY2020 autonomous-driving vehicles

31 October 2017

Renesas Electronics Corporation announced that its automotive technologies will drive Toyota Motor Corporation’s autonomous vehicles, which are presently under development and scheduled for commercial launch in 2020. Selected by Toyota and Denso Corporation, Renesas’ autonomous-driving vehicle solution for Toyota’s autonomous vehicles combines the R-Car system-on-chip (SoC), which serves as an electronic brain for in-vehicle infotainment and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and the RH850 microcontroller (MCU) for automotive control.

This combination delivers a comprehensive semiconductor solution that covers peripheral recognition, driving judgements, and body control.

The R-Car SoC has been selected for Denso’s engine control unit (ECU), which will be used for Toyota’s upcoming autonomous-driving vehicles. The R-Car SoC will function as the electronic brain for the autonomous-driving system, providing highly accurate intelligence on the vehicle’s position within its environment and making real-time decisions on vehicle control and active safety maneuvers based on sensor data. The RH850 was also selected to control driving, steering, and braking functions based on the judgements made by the R-Car SoC.

The combination provides a balance between performance and power consumption, and serves as a comprehensive autonomous-driving solution with high reliability, which had a decisive influence on the adoption by Toyota and Denso.

Renesas is committed to strengthening its Renesas autonomy solutions for autonomous-driving vehicles and continues to advance technological developments that enable a safe and reliable driving experience. Renesas plans to contribute to making ADAS and autonomous-driving systems available for all types of vehicles, ranging from entry- to high-level models.