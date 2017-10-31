« Velocys reports ENVIA’s GTL plant has reached 200 barrels/day milestone; confirms site for first US biorefinery | Main | WMO reports GHG concentrations at highest in 800K years »

UK government providing $86M for battery research institute

31 October 2017

Earlier this month, UK Business Secretary Greg Clark announced the consortium of UK universities that will form the Faraday Battery Institute, a new £65-million (US$86 million) research institute responsible for battery research and technology.

The Institute will bring together the expertise and insight from its 7 founding partner universities, industry partners and other academic institutions to accelerate fundamental research to develop battery technologies. The universities forming the institute are:

Imperial College London

Newcastle University

University College London

University of Cambridge

University of Oxford

University of Southampton

University of Warwick

With £65 million of funding through the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC), the Institute will invest an initial £13.7 million to set up a headquarters.

The Faraday Research Challenge is divided into 3 streams—research, innovation and scale-up—designed to drive a step-change in transforming the UK’s research into market-ready technologies that ensures economic success for the UK.

The Faraday Research Challenge is 1 of 6 areas that the government, together with business and academia, identified through its flagship Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund (ISCF) as being one of the UK’s core industrial challenges and opportunities, where research and innovation can help unlock markets and industries of the future in which the UK can become world-leading.