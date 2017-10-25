« ITF shared mobility study for Helsinki bolsters other results suggesting car sharing ends congestion, cuts emissions | Main | Nissan to join Formula E electric racing from 2018-19 season »

Mitsubishi Motors, NewMotion, Nuvve in vehicle-to-grid pilot in Netherlands with Outlander PHEV

25 October 2017

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) has launched a Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) pilot, with the first charge point already being utilized with Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV’s in-vehicle storage batteries. Using V2G-technology, peak demand on the electricity grid can be better balanced, by allowing electric vehicles to not just take power from the grid, but also return it to the network and expect to introduce a new potential earnings model for electric drivers.

MMC is partnering forces with NewMotion, one of Europe’s largest providers of smart charging solutions for electric driving; grid operator TenneT in Netherlands; and Nuvve, a leader in V2G technology and grid service deployments. (University of Delaware Professor Willett Kempton, the pioneer of the grid-integrated vehicle concept, is Nuvve’s CTO.)

In this demonstration, MMC will provide services for capacity reserve and balancing services by utilizing NewMotion’s charging infrastructure (with Enel V2G chargepoint hardware) and Mitsubishi Outlander PHEVs parked at home or at work in the city of Amsterdam linked to Nuvve’s Grid Integrated Vehicle platform (GIVe). There are more than 25,000 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEVs available in the Netherlands.





In Europe, the Paris Agreement adopted in 2015 has resulted in the acceleration of initiatives to facilitate a low-carbon society, including the aggressive promotion of environmentally-friendly policies aimed at achieving renewable targets. As solar, wind and other renewable sources, which are intermittent, replace fossil fuels as a source of energy and enter mainstream power grids, stabilizing the power supply also poses a challenge.

Further the governments of the UK and France have outlined aspirational plans to prohibit the sale of fossil fuel vehicles from 2040, and the flow of electricity to vehicles is accelerating. Hence, a new mechanism to reduce the burden on charging electricity infrastructure is required.

MMC will verify the technology of V2G through this demonstration and aim to create new value and business opportunities utilizing electric cars / vehicle storage batteries.

Mitsubishi Corporation, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation and Nuvve, along with Nissan, Frederiksberg Forsyning, Enel, Insero and DTU (Technical University of Denmark) Electrical Engineering (PowerLabDK) are also partnering in the Danish project Parker to develop a universal definition for grid integration for electric vehicles. (Earlier post.)

Transmission system operators (TSOs) in Europe are required to secure a certain amount of capacity reserve in order to prepare for sudden power loss or extensive blackout. Capacity reserves are procured through market transactions. The services offered on the market vary according to degree of urgency and duration of charge / discharge.

With access to more than 50,000 public charge points, NewMotion has the largest charge network in Europe.