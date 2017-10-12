« Magna joining BMW, Intel and Mobileye platform as integrator to bring autonomous driving technology to the market | Main | DOE to award up to $4M for medium/heavy-duty, on-road natural gas engine research »

BYD unveils first 45' battery-electric commuter coach bus

12 October 2017

BYD, North America’s largest electric bus manufacturer, unveiled the first 45-foot battery-electric commuter coach bus at this year’s APTA Expo. Additionally, BYD hosted the largest electric vehicle display at APTA Expo. BYD has more than 27,000 electric buses in service around the globe.

BYD offers seven battery-electric coach and bus models, more than any other manufacturer in the North American market today. BYD also manufactures battery- electric trucks and forklifts.

BYD’s APTA Expo 2017 vehicle display included:

60 ft. Articulated Transit Bus

40 ft. Transit Bus

35 ft. Double Decker Transit Bus

45 ft. Motor Coach

Class 5 Cab Chassis Truck

BYD battery-electric, zero-emission forklift

BYD has deployed more than 137 battery-electric buses across the country to customers including LA Metro, Los Angeles Department of Transportation, Stanford University, UCLA, UC San Francisco, UC Irvine, Anaheim Resort Transportation, Long Beach Transit, Denver Regional Transportation District, City of Albuquerque, SolTrans, SunLine Transit, Link Transit, COMO Connect, Antelope Valley Transit Authority, and others across North America.

In response to high demand across North America for its advanced technology buses, BYD recently completed an expansion of its Coach and Bus manufacturing facility in the City of Lancaster, Los Angeles County, California. This expansion will allow the company to build up to 1,500 battery-electric buses annually once operating at full capacity. (Earlier post.)