Ricardo opens new power electronics and vehicle laboratories in California

19 October 2017

Ricardo is further investing in facilities at its Santa Clara Technical Center in California, enabling the company to support its clients with electrified and autonomous vehicle design and development projects.

The state of California—and Silicon Valley in particular—is increasingly attracting automakers establishing local advanced technology and R&D activities, in addition to many technology start-ups and completely new market entrants drawn from outside the traditional ecosystem of automotive development. The core focus of this activity is upon the transition away from mechanically-biased powertrains based on traditional fully manual control and fossil-based fuels, to electrified architectures and autonomous driving capabilities.

Ricardo’s Santa Clara Technical Center already is providing new automotive technology and innovation to customers in California, such as Peloton Technology.