« Renault’s new 2017-2022 plan: 8 EVs, 12 electrified models, 15 autonomous models | Main | Hyundai Tucson Fuel Cell drivers accumulate more than 3 million zero-emission miles »

Print this post

Average new vehicle fuel economy in US in September unchanged from August

6 October 2017

The average fuel economy (window-sticker value) of new vehicles sold in the US in September was 25.3 mpg (9.29 l/100 km)—unchanged from August, according to the latest monthly report from Dr. Michael Sivak and Brandon Schoettle at the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute (UMTRI). The value for September is up 5.2 mpg since October 2007 (the first month of their monitoring), but still down 0.2 mpg from the peak of 25.5 mpg reached in August 2014.





The average fuel economy for model year 2017 vehicles (sold October 2016 through September 2017) was 25.2 mpg, up slightly from 25.1 mpg for each of the preceding three model years.

The University of Michigan Eco-Driving Index (EDI)—an index that estimates the average monthly emissions of greenhouse gases generated by an individual US driver—improved to 0.81 in July 2017, down from 0.83 in June 2017 (the lower the value, the better). The EDI indicates that the average new-vehicle driver produced 19% lower emissions in July 2017 than in October 2007, but 3% higher emissions than the record low reached in November 2013.





The EDI takes into account both vehicle fuel economy and distance driven (the latter relying on data that are published with a two-month lag).