eNow demonstrates solar-powered zero-emissions Transport Refrigeration Unit

12 October 2017

eNow has demonstrated a solar-powered zero-emissions commercial-use Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) on a truck making deliveries in an urban environment. The new TRU, branded “Rayfrigeration,” achieved emission reductions of 98% N 2 O, and 97% PM over a five-month test period. TRUs are traditionally powered by high-polluting, small diesel engines.

The Rayfrigeration system features eNow solar in combination with a Johnson Truck Bodies refrigeration unit and Emerson’s efficient compressor technology. The unit's cold plates and batteries are initially charged from utility power overnight, but while on a delivery route, power is provided by eNow’s solar photovoltaic (PV) panels mounted on the truck’s roof.

The 1,800 Watt eNow solar system provided more than enough energy to maintain optimum temperature throughout a typical day of opening and closing the doors while the refrigerated truck delivered fresh dairy products in California’s summer heat.

The eNow team calculated that average emissions of CO 2 were reduced from 2,525 lbs/week to 159 lbs. N 2 O emissions were reduced from 7162 grams to 1. This is after adjusting for the emissions from the power plant supplying grid electricity overnight (missions from solar are 0).

In addition to eliminating harmful emissions, the Rayfrigeration unit is projected to reduce operations costs by up to 90%. The savings are achieved through eliminating diesel fuel and maintenance costs, and an increased battery life thanks to consistent charge maintenance by eNow solar.

The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District funded the Rayfrigeration initiative through its Technology Advancement Program.