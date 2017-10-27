« HERE and Mitsubishi Electric to partner on advanced location services for autonomous vehicles | Main

Fiat kicks off bio-methane “Tour de France”

27 October 2017

Fiat has kicked off a bio-methane-fueled “Tour de France” to highlight the environmental benefits of the fuel, and to consolidate its natural gas vehicle leadership in Europe. FCA offers six Fiat cars (Panda, Punto, Doblò, 500L, 500L Wagon and Qubo) and five Fiat Professional commercial vehicles (Fiorino, Doblò Cargo, Ducato, Ducato Panorama and Panda Van)that run on natural gas or biomethane.

With 720,000 registrations of bi-fuel gasoline-methane vehicles in Europe, Fiat has been the leader in this field for more than 20 years.

The new FCA Group activity created to promote alternative fuels over five legs kicks off today in Mortagne-sur-Sèvre. After Mortagne-sur-Sèvre, it will be turn of Saint Etienne, in Loire, of Vallée de l’Arve in Savoie and of Strasbourg, in Alsace, before the grand finale in Paris.

Well-to-wheel lifecycle analysis for biomethane shows a substantial reduction in CO 2 emissions. Promising reductions have also been achieved by mixing methane and bio-methane.

Emissions from bio-methane-fueled vehicles are comparable to those of electric cars powered by energy from renewable sources, Fiat said.