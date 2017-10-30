« DENSO selects Cypress Semiconductor automotive PMIC and NOR flash solution for stereo vision sensor | Main | Study finds cities can reduce CO2 more easily from residential conservation than transportation »
GTT receives an order from Samsung Heavy Industries to design the LNG tanks of a new FSRU
30 October 2017
GTT, A France-based engineering company specializing in cryogenic containment systems for the shipping and storage of LNG, has received a new order from Samsung Heavy Industries regarding a Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU).
Delivery is scheduled in late 2020. This contract is the sixth FSRU order obtained by GTT this year.
GTT originally developed its membrane technologies to cut the cost of shipping liquefied natural gas (LNG) and loading it, in bulk, into the vessel’s holds. To cope with the cargo, holds need to be coated with a cryogenic lining that can withstand the load. Envelopes, known as membranes, contain the LNG at a temperature of -163 °C (-261.4 ˚F), sealing it with a totally impermeable layer between the liquid cargo and the vessel’s hull, while also limiting cargo loss through evaporation.
GTT has two main techniques for creating membrane tanks, its Mark and NO systems.
The latest Mark V membrane system is a cryogenic liner directly supported by the ship’s inner hull. This liner is composed of both metallic membranes (primary and secondary) combined with both insulation prefabricated panels. The new system includes an innovative 36% nickel-iron alloy corrugated secondary membrane and offers significant improvement of the warranted daily boil-off rate (down to as low as 0.07% V/day).
The NO96 Max system offers an optimized compromise between low boil-off and system strength, for better thermomechanical efficiency. An Invar, low 36% nickel steel primary membrane contains the LNG cargo, while the secondary membrane, identical to the primary, ensures 100% redundancy in case of leakage. Each of the Invar strakes is continuously spread along the tank walls and is evenly supported by the primary and the secondary insulation layers.
