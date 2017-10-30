« DENSO selects Cypress Semiconductor automotive PMIC and NOR flash solution for stereo vision sensor | Main | Study finds cities can reduce CO2 more easily from residential conservation than transportation »

GTT receives an order from Samsung Heavy Industries to design the LNG tanks of a new FSRU

30 October 2017

GTT, A France-based engineering company specializing in cryogenic containment systems for the shipping and storage of LNG, has received a new order from Samsung Heavy Industries regarding a Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU).

Delivery is scheduled in late 2020. This contract is the sixth FSRU order obtained by GTT this year.

GTT originally developed its membrane technologies to cut the cost of shipping liquefied natural gas (LNG) and loading it, in bulk, into the vessel’s holds. To cope with the cargo, holds need to be coated with a cryogenic lining that can withstand the load. Envelopes, known as membranes, contain the LNG at a temperature of -163 °C (-261.4 ˚F), sealing it with a totally impermeable layer between the liquid cargo and the vessel’s hull, while also limiting cargo loss through evaporation.

GTT has two main techniques for creating membrane tanks, its Mark and NO systems.