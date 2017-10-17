« Foton Motor to extend cooperation with Cummins; second stage of the “China Super Truck” program | Main | DOE: despite 13% rise in VMT from 2002-2015, pollution down significantly »

Hubject expanding its eRoaming platform into the US and China

17 October 2017

Following the successful launch of its eRoaming platform in Europe and Japan (earlier post), Hubject is expanding its business operations in the United States and China. Hubject GmbH was founded in 2012 by leading companies in the energy, technology, and automotive industries. The shareholders of Hubject GmbH include the BMW Group, Bosch, Daimler, EnBW, innogy, Siemens, and the Volkswagen Group.

For the internationalization efforts, the Berlin-based company drew up an additional investment package worth millions of Euros together with its shareholders, with the goal of establishing an open charging network for electric vehicles integrating all parties.

The Hubject B2B platform combines charging infrastructures from various providers into a standardized, accessible network. Hubject makes the process of searching, finding, charging, and paying at charging stations easy.

Drivers of electric vehicles can already use more than 61,000 charging stations from different providers worldwide. With the charging cards and apps from Hubject partners, the charging process is transparent to the user.

In the United States, the agreed budget is being invested in setting up the subsidiary Hubject Inc. and in developing initial partnerships, while market launch in China is in the pipeline. Hubject thus aims to establish a comprehensive digital charging network in cooperation with local providers and operators.

Mobility has the power to connect people and ideas. With our platform, we are creating a charging network for electric vehicles throughout the world, regardless of previous national and system borders. —Co-CEO of Hubject, Christian Hahn

Hubject does not operate any charging stations itself, but guarantees efficient exchange of information in the background across the intercharge network. More than 300 companies are already using the platform in 24 markets worldwide. These include manufacturers of electric vehicles, electric utilities, mobility service providers, and telecommunications companies.