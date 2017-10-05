« Asahi Glass and Toyota co-develop new energy-saving glass structure | Main

Print this post

Mitsubishi e-Evolution concept features three-motor powertrain with new Dual Motor active yaw control

5 October 2017

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) will stage the world debut of the e-Evolution Concept—a new-generation, high-performance all-electric crossover SUV—at the 45th Tokyo Motor Show, indicating a direction Mitsubishi Motors can take in the near future.

The triple-motor 4WD system employs a single motor to drive the front wheels, and a new Dual Motor AYC system that couples the two rear motors through an electronically controlled torque-vectoring Active Yaw Control (AYC) unit. Whether driving around town, on expressways, or winding roads, the system always provides crisp and nimble handling that faithfully mirrors driver intent. (Audi is also featuring a three-motor all-wheel drive system on its coming e-tron SUVs, earlier post.)

AYC (Active Yaw Control) is the system that controls the driving and braking forces between the left and right wheels by judging accurately both driver operation and vehicle behavior based on information from steering angle, yaw rate, driving torque, braking pressure and wheel speed.

Mitsubishi first deployed an active mechanical yaw control system on the Lancer Evolution IV in 1996; the system could vector toque between the left and right rear wheels to control the yaw moment regardless of whether the vehicle was accelerating or decelerating.

Mitsubishi has since deployed active yaw control systems on select vehicles using a variety of mechanisms. Currently, the Outlander, for example, uses the active front differential, brake and electric power steering to deliver the capability.

The brain of the e-Evolution concept is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) system that augments the driver’s capabilities. An array of sensors allows the AI system instantly to read changes in road and traffic conditions, as well as the driver’s intent. Seamlessly coordinating driver intent with vehicle performance, the system supports drivers of all abilities

A special coaching function allows the AI system to transfer knowledge to the driver, and unobtrusively to enhance the driving expertise. After building a picture of the driver’s skill level, the system constructs a training program that provides advice through voice dialogue and a large dashboard display.

As a result, drivers of all abilities quickly experience a vehicle that behaves the way they want it, and soon they find themselves enjoying the driving experience to an even greater degree, the company suggests.