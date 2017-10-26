« NEVS and DiDi partner up for future mobility; EV optimized for DiDi services | Main | Mitsubishi Electric begins mass-producing first crankshaft-mounted ISG system for 48V hybrids; used in Mercedes-Benz vehicles »

Nissan tests fully autonomous prototype technology on streets of Tokyo; next-gen ProPILOT

26 October 2017

Nissan demonstrated a prototype of its most advanced autonomous driving technology, planned for real-world use from 2020, on public roads in Tokyo using a modified INFINITI Q50 sports sedan. The technology enables the vehicle to operate autonomously on urban roads and freeways, beginning when the driver selects a destination using the navigation system, until arrival.





The prototype’s artificial intelligence uses input from 12 sonars, 12 cameras, nine millimeter-wave radars, six laser scanners and a high-definition map to analyze complex scenarios in real time and navigate smoothly through challenging city conditions—such as crossing busy intersections.

These hardware upgrades, along with software improvements, also ensure smooth transitions when encountering obstacles in the road. This results in a human-like driving feel that gives passengers piece of mind.

The demonstration follows the recent launch of the new, zero-emission Nissan LEAF, equipped with ProPILOT technology that enables single-lane autonomous driving on highways. (Earlier post.) Nissan’s growing lineup of models with ProPILOT also includes the Nissan Serena, X-Trail and Rogue and will be joined by the Qashqai in 2018.