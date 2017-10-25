« Mitsubishi Motors, NewMotion, Nuvve in vehicle-to-grid pilot in Netherlands with Outlander PHEV | Main | Mazda unveiling KAI Concept with SKYACTIV-X SPCCI engine; more details on the technology »

Nissan to join Formula E electric racing from 2018-19 season

25 October 2017

Nissan will become the first Japanese automotive brand to compete in the all-electric FIA Formula E racing championship starting in 2018. Nissan said that the growing Formula E series gives it a highly visible global platform from which to spread the message of Nissan Intelligent Mobility—the company's three-pillar strategy to redefine how its vehicles are driven, powered and integrated into society.

Nissan’s DNA is rich in innovation in electric mobility, not to mention a long history of success in motorsports. It makes sense that we bring these two core elements together by competing in Formula E. — Daniele Schillaci, executive vice president of global marketing and sales, zero-emission vehicles and battery business, and chairman of Nissan’s management committee for Japan, Asia and Oceania

Launched in 2014, the FIA Formula E championship is a global racing series in which teams and manufacturers compete with all-electric powertrains on street circuits set up in major urban centers around the world.

Nissan will compete from season five, which is expected to begin in late 2018, when the all-electric championship will introduce new chassis and battery specifications. The company will work with its partner Renault to leverage expertise and development already available, in keeping with the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi automotive partnership’s focus on collaboration and maximizing synergies to boost competitiveness.

Season four of Formula E begins this December and runs until July. The global championship visits key venues including Hong Kong, Berlin, Paris, New York and Montreal.