China Yuchai announces delivery of 200 buses powered by YC6J210N-52 hybrid natural gas engines

1 November 2017

China Yuchai, through its main operating subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited (GYMCL) announced that 200 buses manufactured by Inner Mongolia Qingshan Automobile Co., Ltd. and all powered by GYMCL’s YC6J210N-52 hybrid natural gas engines were recently delivered to Baotou Bus in the city of Baotou in Inner Mongolia.

The 200 buses are being used in the public transportation system of Baotou. The YC6J210N-52 hybrid gas engine is a turbocharged 6-cylinder engine with a displacement of 6.5 liters and is compliant with China’s National V emission standards.

Baotou Bus has a total of about 1,200 buses, of which over 1,000 buses are powered by GYMCL’s engines.