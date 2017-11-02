« GlobalTranz joins Blockchain in Trucking Alliance | Main | HRL receives IARPA award for curved infrared image sensors »

Johnson Controls introducing 11 new AGM battery group sizes to meet vehicle electrical demand

2 November 2017

To meet the increasing electrical demand in modern cars (which can have more than 150 electrical devices to meet consumer and industry requirements for safety, comfort and sustainability), Johnson Controls Power Solutions will introduce 11 new Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) battery group sizes at the 2017 Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX) in Las Vegas.

Johnson Controls can now address nearly 90% of the cars in the US that would require a replacement AGM battery, including high-electrical-load vehicles and stop-start vehicles, which are expected to grow globally by 60% by 2025. In anticipation of this growth, Johnson Controls will invest more than $780 million globally between 2015 and 2020 in AGM technology in order to increase capacity.

Lead-acid glass mat batteries feature a glass mat separator that delivers up to two times the life of standard flooded lead-acid batteries and high energy output even in under demanding conditions. Johnson Controls has been manufacturing AGM batteries since 2001 and has produced 28 million batteries since 2007.