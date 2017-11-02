« Schaeffler invests $60 million in Wooster, Ohio facility expansion; US center for advanced E-Mobility development | Main | Wuling Motors’ subsidiary and TELD to explore partnership in new energy electric vehicle business »

DOE awarding $4.8M to 5 BIRD Energy projects with Israel; H2 storage, biofuel, sustainable transportation

2 November 2017

The Department of Energy (DOE), in partnership with Israel’s Ministry of Energy (MOE) and the Israel Innovation Authority, announced $4.8 million for five newly selected energy projects as part of the Binational Industrial Research and Development (BIRD) Energy program.

The approved projects will leverage cost-share for a total project value of $10.5 million in the areas of hydrogen storage, advanced biofuels, sustainable transportation, and energy efficiency. The latest awards represent the ninth annual selection of BIRD Energy projects, which promote energy innovation, economic security, and bilateral cooperation.

BIRD Energy began in 2009 as a result of the Energy Independence and Security Act of 2007. Since then, BIRD Energy has funded 37 projects with a total investment of about $30 million, including the newly selected five projects.

To date, BIRD Energy awardees have attracted more than $200 million in venture capital and other follow-on funding to commercialize clean energy technologies. The program encourages cooperation between Israeli and American companies through funding joint research and development in a range of technologies, including solar, wind, biofuels, energy storage, fuel cells, smart grid, and water and energy efficiency.

During the last seven years, four BIRD Energy projects have reached the commercialization stage, including a self-powered wireless sensor for monitoring energy use in buildings; a new enzyme for the production of biodiesel; a utility scale solar concentrated photovoltaic system employing a new active cooling module; and a new system to facilitate wind speed and power output forecasting for wind generation.

Projects that qualify for BIRD Energy funding must include one US and one Israeli company, or a company in one of the countries paired with a university or research institution in the other. The companies must present a project that involves innovation in the area of sustainable and clean energy and is of mutual interest to both countries.

Qualified projects must contribute at least 50% to project costs and commit to repay up to 150% of the grant if the project leads to commercial success.

The five approved new projects are: