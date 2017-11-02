« Wuling Motors’ subsidiary and TELD to explore partnership in new energy electric vehicle business | Main | Johnson Controls introducing 11 new AGM battery group sizes to meet vehicle electrical demand »

GlobalTranz joins Blockchain in Trucking Alliance

2 November 2017

GlobalTranz Enterprises, Inc., a leading technology-driven freight management solution provider, joined the Blockchain in Trucking Alliance (BiTA), a group of industry executives and companies dedicated to developing and promoting blockchain technology standards throughout the logistics and trucking industry. (Earlier post.)

BiTA was formed in 2017 to develop industry-specific blockchain standards. By providing more clarity and education around blockchain, BiTA intends to be the leading blockchain voice for the transportation industry.

At a basic level, blockchain technology is an open, distributed ledger or database that digitally records the transaction history between parties involved. In transportation, blockchain can create a more connected and efficient supply chain by enabling real-time information sharing between shippers, carriers, brokers and more.

Developing standard transactions using blockchain technology within our industry has potentially the same positive impact as that of X-12 EDI, EDIFACT and other standards used today. By joining BiTA, we hope to work with others in the alliance to produce blockchain applications that can become an industry-wide standard leading to improve partner relations. —Greg Carter, GlobalTranz’ CTO

GlobalTranz is a technology-driven freight brokerage company specializing in LTL, full-truckload, third-party logistics and expedited shipping services. Leveraging its freight agent network, GlobalTranz has emerged as a fast-grower with a customer base of more than 25,000 shippers. In 2017, Transport Topics ranked GlobalTranz as the 13th largest freight brokerage firm in the US.