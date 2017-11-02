« Fully autonomous vehicle developer Optimus Ride raises $18M in Series A | Main
BMW Group electrified vehicle sales account for 5.5% of total group sales in US
2 November 2017
Sales of BMW Group electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles increased 20.6% to 15,595 through October 2017 (YTD), accounting for 5.5% of total BMW Group sales in the US.
Currently, BMW offers six electrified vehicle models in the US, including the BMW i3 and BMW i8, as well as the BMW i Performance models: BMW 330e, BMW 530e, BMW 740e and the BMW X5 xDrive 40e. MINI offers the MINI Countryman plug-in-hybrid electric vehicle, which launched in June 2017.
Overall, sales of BMW brand vehicles decreased 3.4% in October for a total of 23,208 compared to 24,017 vehicles sold in October 2016. Year-to-date, the BMW brand is down 4.2% in the US on sales of 243,383 vehicles compared to 254,150 sold in the first ten months of 2016.
For October, MINI USA reported 3,669 vehicles sold, a decrease of 7.2% from the 3,954 sold in the same month a year ago. Year-to-date, MINI USA reported a total of 38,456 vehicles sold, a decrease of 10.3% from 42,865 vehicles sold in the first ten months of 2016.
