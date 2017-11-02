« VTT-led project to develop enzymes found in India’s wildfire-prone areas for biorefineries; IndZyme | Main | Fully autonomous vehicle developer Optimus Ride raises $18M in Series A »

Enevate introduces its silicon-dominant Li-ion technology for EVs; extreme fast charging and high capacity

2 November 2017

Enevate Corporation, developer of a silicon-dominant composite anode material and high energy density batteries (earlier post), has introduced HD-Energy Technology for Electric Vehicles (EVs); the high energy-density cells support extreme fast-charging. Enevate’s silicon Li-ion battery technology in EV cells (NCM-based) can be charged in 5 minutes at up to a tested 10C charging rate to 75% capacity with energy densities of more than 750 Wh/L. Conventional graphite cells with lower capacities suffer significant degradation with extreme fast charging.

Enevate first introduced its HD-Energy Technology—a self-standing, silicon-dominant composite film anode with more than 70% silicon—in 2014, with an initial focus on smartphones, tablets, ultra-thin/hybrid notebook PCs, and wearable devices. (Earlier post.) Enevate licenses its silicon-dominant HD-Energy Technology to battery and EV automotive manufacturers and suppliers worldwide.



The silicon-dominant monolithic composite anode combined with the overall battery cell architecture enables ultrafast charging, high volumetric and gravimetric energy density, structural integrity, and electrical conductivity. Source: Enevate. Click to enlarge.

The anode material film features a gravimetric energy density of 1500 mAh g-1 in cell design, with volumetric and energy densities of ~750 Wh/L and ~300 Wh/kg, respectively. The anode is high-density (1-15 g/cc) with a silicon surface area of <10 m2/g. The film is compatible with existing high volume manufacturing processes—unlike nanowire or silicon wafer approaches.

Five-minute charging would allow flow-through charging stations where EV drivers wait just a few minutes to “fill up” just as they would with regular gas stations. In addition, with such short charging times, smaller batteries can be used in some EVs making them much more affordable.

Enevate says that its HD-Energy battery technology can safely charge and discharge down to -40°C and capture more energy during regenerative braking, extending range in cold climates. A key safety benefit is that Enevate’s HD-Energy Technology is inherently resistant to lithium-plating during fast charge and also during charging in low temperatures, which is a major challenge for conventional graphite Li-ion cells.



Enevate says that its silicon-dominant EV battery technology features up to 10C charging rates with more than 750 Wh/L energy density. Click to enlarge.

Enevate’s film-based silicon-dominant anode and cell is a truly novel approach and great practical fit for use in EVs addressing the major barriers to EV adoption. —Dr. John Goodenough, University of Texas at Austin

Investors in Enevate include Mission Ventures, Draper Fisher Jurvetson, Tsing Capital, Infinite Potential Technologies, Presidio Ventures – a Sumitomo Corporation company, and CEC Capital.