« Volume production of Tesla Model 3 pushed back to late Q1 2018; battery module problems; record loss in Q3 2017 | Main | DOE awarding $4.8M to 5 BIRD Energy projects with Israel; H2 storage, biofuel, sustainable transportation »

Print this post

Schaeffler invests $60 million in Wooster, Ohio facility expansion; US center for advanced E-Mobility development

2 November 2017

Schaeffler Group USA has invested $60 million to expand its facility in Wooster, Ohio, establishing it as a US center for advanced E-Mobility development.

Throughout the company’s 40-year history in Ohio, Schaeffler has expanded the Wooster campus 20 times, growing from 27,000 square feet to over 800,000 square feet. What began as a team of six employees assembling manual clutches, has evolved into nearly 2,000 highly skilled employees. Today, the Wooster facility serves as the global center of competency for Schaeffler’s torque converter product line, and is the leading facility for the development and production of Schaeffler’s E-Mobility solutions in the United States.

The newly renovated campus equips the Wooster team with the capacity for the production of hybrid modules, the first of many Schaeffler electrification solutions, and a critical part of the company’s E-Mobility strategy.

To meet the high comfort demands of its customers, Schaeffler’s hybrid module combines the electric motor with hydrodynamic converter to yield a P2 hybrid solution. Beginning in 2018, the Wooster facility will produce the module for a major US automotive manufacturer.

The team is also engaged in pure electric vehicle technology development, including the production of Schaeffler’s e-Axles.