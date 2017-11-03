« DiDi enters JV to build out own EV charging network | Main | SEAT and Champion Motors create XPLORA to focus on connected cars and smart mobility in Israel »

California ARB to hold public workshop on zero-emission powertrain certification for medium-duty, heavy-duty, and off-road powertrains

3 November 2017

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) will hold a public workshop on Wednesday, 29 November 2017, in El Monte, California, to discuss the development of certification procedures for medium‑duty, heavy‑duty, and off-road zero‑emission powertrains.

The intent of this proposed regulation would be to support the implementation of funding programs as well as current and potential future regulatory measures that increase the deployment of zero‑emission technologies for medium‑duty, heavy‑duty, and off-road vehicles and equipment.

This proposed measure is also expected to help drive technology innovation and refinement, boost consumer confidence, and provide data to inform future measures that accelerate the overall transition to the zero‑emission technologies California needs to meet its long‑term air quality and climate goals.

ARB staff will present a brief concept paper at the workshop to help focus the discussion and encourage public feedback. In the week prior to the workshop, the concept paper will be made available via CARB’s website for the Zero-Emission Powertrain Certification rulemaking.