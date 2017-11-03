« Sandia, TUD optical diagnostic helps reduce emissions while improving fuel economy | Main | GM delivers October record 382,723 vehicles in China; SUVs remain fastest growing segment; Baojun EV sells >1,700 units »

Continental acquires Argus Cyber Security

3 November 2017

Continental is acquiring Argus Cyber Security (Argus). Founded in 2013 by Israeli cybersecurity experts, Argus is headquartered in Tel Aviv. Argus is collaborating with key industry players and is successfully delivering projects to vehicle manufacturers and suppliers worldwide. Argus also has presence in Japan, Germany and North America (Detroit and West Coast).

Together, the companies will offer multi-layered, end-to-end security solutions and services including intrusion detection and prevention, attack surface protection and fleet cyber security health monitoring and management via a security operations center (SOC) to protect vehicles in the field over their entire lifespan. The companies will also provide software updates over-the-air solutions.

Argus’ technology was tested by vehicle manufacturers, their suppliers and independent third parties, and has repeatedly out-performed its competitors.

Argus will become a part of EB, Continental’s stand-alone software company and will continue to engage in commercial relations with all automotive suppliers globally.