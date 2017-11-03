« BMW Group electrified vehicle sales account for 5.5% of total group sales in US | Main | California ARB to hold public workshop on zero-emission powertrain certification for medium-duty, heavy-duty, and off-road powertrains »

DiDi enters JV to build out own EV charging network

3 November 2017

DiDi Chuxing has entered a joint venture to build its own charging networks for electric vehicles (EVs).

DiDi is the world’s largest online transportation platform with more than 450 million users and 21 million drivers. As many as 25 million rides are completed on its network daily, twice as many as the rest of the world combined. The company is also working to introduce AI technology into integrated urban traffic management systems across China.

We have started new joint venture projects to build our own EV charging systems. DiDi’s charging networks will not only cover our own fleet. It will also serve families and the public. The future of transport is new energy vehicles, and ridesharing will be a key link in promoting new energy on the road. —Cheng Wei, founder and CEO of Didi Chuxing

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), more than 750,000 EVs were sold worldwide last year, compared to 547,220 sold in 2015. China has surpassed the US to be the largest carrier of electric vehicles, accounting for 40% of the EVs sold in the world, twice as big as the US.

More than 260,000 EVs are running on DiDi’s network out of a global total of 2 million—making DiDi the world’s largest EV fleet operator. Cheng said the number will rise to 1 million by 2020. DiDi acquired Uber China in August 2016.

Besides its renewable energy projects, DiDi also invests heavily in environmentally-friendly mobility technologies, from carpooling to on-demand minibus services, to address urban congestion and pollution. In 2016, DiDi’s main carpooling services reduced road carbon emission by 1.44 million tons, the company said.