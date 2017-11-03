« Continental acquires Argus Cyber Security | Main

GM delivers October record 382,723 vehicles in China; SUVs remain fastest growing segment; Baojun EV sells >1,700 units

3 November 2017

General Motors and its joint ventures delivered an October record 382,723 vehicles in China. Retail sales were up 11% year-on-year, marking the highest monthly sales growth in 2017. In the first 10 months of 2017, GM and its joint ventures in China delivered a record 3,130,862 units, up 2.2% from a year earlier.

Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and Baojun had their best October sales to date. SUVs remained the fastest-growing segment for GM, with sales surging 64% year-over-year. Demand for Cadillac luxury vehicles rose 36% from a year earlier, making October the brand’s 20th consecutive month of double-digit growth.

Cadillac sales totaled 17,018 units. Deliveries of Cadillac’s best-selling model, the XT5 luxury SUV, increased 40% from the previous October to 6,615 units. Sales of the ATS-L luxury sport sedan were up 37% to over 5,600 units. Deliveries of the CT6 prestige sedan soared 170% to nearly 1,200 units. Sales of the XTS luxury sedan grew 16%. The all-new XTS will be introduced on 5 November.

Buick sales achieved 2.1% year-on-year growth to 107,297 units. Sales of the GL8 MPV family were up 84% to more than 12,300 units, strengthening its position as the segment benchmark. Deliveries of the Envision exceeded 19,000 units, as it remained the leader among global midsize SUVs. LaCrosse premium sedan sales increased 32% to nearly 11,000 units. Buick strengthened its portfolio in October with the launch of the new GL6 MPV and Excelle GX wagon as well as the upgraded 2018 Excelle GT, 2018 Verano and 2018 Verano GS.

Chevrolet sales rose 17% from a year earlier to an October record of 61,065 units. Deliveries of the Malibu family, Chevrolet’s flagship sedan, increased 59% to more than 14,000 units. Cavalier sedan deliveries were up 90% to over 22,000 units. Deliveries of the Equinox global SUV continued to grow, totaling nearly 6,500 units.

Baojun sales rose 56% year over year to an all-time monthly record of 104,755 units. The Baojun 510 SUV sold more than 45,000 units, making October the seventh consecutive month of it being the brand’s most popular model. Demand for the Baojun 310 wagon continued strong in its fourth month on the market, with nearly 14,000 units delivered. Deliveries of the Baojun E100 all-electric vehicle surpassed 1,700 units in October in its launch market of Liuzhou, Guangxi.

Wuling deliveries totaled 92,588 units. Wuling’s best-selling nameplate, the Hong Guang, had sales of more than 42,000 units.