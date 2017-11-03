« Toho Tenax’s multi-material roof cover used for Toyota’s fuel-cell bus | Main | Sandia, TUD optical diagnostic helps reduce emissions while improving fuel economy »

Print this post

Automakers launch IONITY JV to build 350 kW high power charging European network for EVs

3 November 2017

BMW Group, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company and the Volkswagen Group with Audi and Porsche launched IONITY, a joint venture that will develop and implement a High-Power Charging (HPC) network for electric vehicles across Europe. (Earlier post.) Launching approximately 400 HPC stations by 2020, IONITY will make long-distance journeys easier and marks an important step for electric vehicles.

A total of 20 stations will be opened to the public this year, located on major roads in Germany, Norway and Austria, at intervals of 120 km, through partnerships with “Tank & Rast”, “Circle K” and “OMV”. Through 2018, the network will expand to more than 100 stations, each one enabling multiple customers, driving different manufacturer cars, to charge their vehicles simultaneously.

With a capacity of up to 350 kW per charging point, the network will use the European charging standard Combined Charging System to significantly reduce charging times compared to existing systems. The automakers hope the brand-agnostic approach and Europe-wide distribution will help make electrified vehicles more appealing.

Choosing the best locations takes into account potential integration with existing charging technologies and IONITY is negotiating with existing infrastructure initiatives, including those supported by the participating companies as well as political institutions. The investment underlines the commitment that the participating manufacturers are making in electric vehicles and relies on international co-operation across the industry.

The founding partners, BMW Group, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company and the Volkswagen Group, have equal shares in the joint venture, while other automotive manufacturers are invited to help expand the network.

Based in Munich, Germany, the joint venture is led by Chief Executive Officer Michael Hajesch and Chief Operating Officer Marcus Groll, with a growing team, set to number 50 by the start of 2018.