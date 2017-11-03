« SEAT and Champion Motors create XPLORA to focus on connected cars and smart mobility in Israel | Main | Toho Tenax’s multi-material roof cover used for Toyota’s fuel-cell bus »

Ryder begins taking delivery of 125 Chanje electric vans

3 November 2017

Ryder System, a leader in commercial fleet management, dedicated transportation, and supply chain solutions, has started to take delivery of 125 Chanje medium-duty electric panel vans (earlier post), the first of their kind in North America, now available for lease or rent.

These initial 125 EVs will be maintained at Ryder’s state-of-the-art maintenance facilities within the California, New York, and Illinois markets where EV charging stations are being installed. The Chanje all-electric large delivery style vans will become available for Ryder ChoiceLease and rental customers in most of the above markets by the end of 2017.





The vehicle order follows the exclusive sales channel and electric vehicle service partnership that Ryder recently announced with Chanje Energy in August. (Earlier post.) The Chanje all-electric large delivery style van is equipped to haul up to 6,000 pounds and up to 580 cubic feet of cargo.

Ryder also plans to equip its maintenance facilities in the San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, Sacramento, and San Jose, Calif. markets, as well as in the Chicago and New York markets, with the latest technology in commercial electric vehicle (EV) charging.

Ryder is leveraging Chanje’s energy services solutions business and is equipping key Ryder locations with charging stations from eMotorWerks, Chanje’s recently announced partner. eMotorWerks, an Enel Group company, is providing JuiceBox Pro 40 level 2 charging stations for installation at this first wave of Ryder EV maintenance facilities.

These smart charging stations connect with a customized cloud-based JuiceNet control platform to intelligently manage EV charging, including remote access control, automatic energy management to avoid peak pricing, smart algorithms to maximize charging with available renewable energy from the grid, and electricity usage tracking.

Ryder is the exclusive distribution and service provider for Chanje’s medium-duty EV fleet for which the Company is offering preventive maintenance solutions as part of Ryder’s SelectCare fleet maintenance portfolio. Chanje vehicles are the only trucks in their class that are built as electric platforms from the ground up, enabling them to be produced at scale and positioning them as ideal for metro/city delivery applications. Chanje will subsequently introduce a full range of EVs including trucks, delivery vans, and shuttle buses in a variety of lengths and capacities.