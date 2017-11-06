« Researchers discover new structure family of oxide-ion conductors: SrYbInO4 | Main | Leclanché receives order for 15 MWh battery storage project from swb in Germany »

Print this post

GenZe introduces smart, connected electric bicycles

6 November 2017

Silicon Valley-based GenZe is introducing the 200-Series e-Bike. featuring an integrated battery and LCD display. These electric bikes aim to offer a viable alternative to cars in densely-populated areas, delivering the performance, comfort and interactive benefits found in a commuting vehicle.





The 200-series models feature the ability to connect wirelessly via Bluetooth to a GenZe companion smartphone app. This allows riders to measure their physical effort level while pedaling, map distances covered, plan riding routes and even connect with other users to track and gamify performance.

According to Tom Valasek, chief marketing officer for GenZe, the GenZe app receives real-time data from a system of vehicle sensors throughout the e-Bikes, enabling the connected functions. An integrated LCD display in the bike’s frame shows trip data, riding mode and other info, while a built-in phone mount and USB charger are provided for added convenience.

Much of the 200-Series’ connected technology was first pioneered by GenZe with the brand’s 2.0S Electric Scooter, which debuted in 2015 as one of the world’s first smartphone-paired electric two-wheel vehicles.

In most US cities, e-Bikes can go anywhere a conventional bicycle can go, including shared lanes, cycling paths and other dedicated bikeways. Since GenZe e-Bikes are also designed to be taken on public transportation, they also offer a convenient long-distance solution for commuters who need to cover the “first mile / last mile” of their trip.

The GenZe 200-series e-Bikes uniquely offer three riding modes: Throttle (no pedaling); Pedal Assist (boosted pedaling); and Pedal (without power). The new models feature an easily-removable battery that can be plugged into any standard outlet for a quick recharge in 3.5 hours.

A 350W motor provides 30-50 assisted miles at up to 20 mph on a single charge. The GenZe 201 has a high-bar sport design while the GenZe 202 has a step-through frame. Both models are available in two lightweight aluminum frame sizes that are fully adjustable to suit a multitude of riders and rider preferences.