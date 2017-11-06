« Leclanché receives order for 15 MWh battery storage project from swb in Germany | Main | True Zero H2 network fuels 17M fuel cell-electric miles in < 18 months; > 250 tonnes H2 sold »

Print this post

GM demonstrates V2I communication on public roads in Shanghai

6 November 2017

GM successfully demonstrated its Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) capability on public roads outside Jiading Auto Innovation Park in Shanghai. Conducted in collaboration with Shanghai International Auto City and Shanghai Song Hong Intelligent Automotive Technology Co. Ltd., the demonstration featured testing vehicles that can receive real-time data from traffic lights on signal phasing and timing.

Based on the V2X application layer industry standard, the Green Light Optimization Speed Advisor (GLOSA) V2I application can provide drivers an advised speed for reaching the next intersection when the traffic light is green. This alert would help drivers avoid the dangerous decision of braking abruptly if their view is impeded and better control their driving speed to go through an intersection without stopping.

As we demonstrated today, we now have the technology to connect our vehicles to the existing infrastructure. This provides us the opportunity to develop appropriate applications that will help major cities such as Shanghai to reduce traffic congestion. —Dr. John Du, director of the GM China Science Lab

GM is one of the authors of the China Intelligent and Connected Vehicle Road Map, which was released last year. It provides a guideline for the research and development activities of manufacturers and future policy development by the government.

Developed by a working group led by GM, together with Tsinghua University and Chang’an Auto, China’s first V2X application layer industry standard was officially released in September 2017. (Earlier post.) It allows automakers to develop interoperable V2X applications for data interaction and offers them a mechanism to use a single communication technology for the development and commercialization of all V2X applications.

Shanghai is in a great position to become a leader to embed connectivity technology into a comprehensive traffic management system, which will help increase transportation capacity within dense urban settings. GM looks forward to working with the government to help safely deploy connected vehicle technologies. —Matt Tsien, GM executive vice president and president of GM China

GM has a vision for a world with zero emissions, zero crashes and zero congestion. It is well aligned with the Shanghai Declaration jointly published by the Shanghai city government and Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. The Declaration will proactively promote research and development in intelligent and connected vehicles.