Researchers discover new structure family of oxide-ion conductors: SrYbInO4

6 November 2017

Scientists at Tokyo Institute of Technology and the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANSTO) have discovered a new oxide-ion conductor SrYbInO 4 with a CaFe 2 O 4 -type structure. SrYbInO 4 is the first example of a CaFe2O 4 -type pure oxide-ion conductors in which the oxide-ion conduction is dominant.

This new material, described in a paper in the ACS Journal of Physical Chemistry C may lead to the development of new solid oxide fuel cells, batteries, sensors, and oxygen separation membranes.

Ceramic oxide-ion (O2−) conductors are crystalline inorganic materials exhibiting O2− conduction and have attracted considerable attention owing to their many applications in solid oxide fuel cells (SOFCs), batteries, catalysts, gas sensors and oxygen separation membranes. Since the oxide-ion conduction paths in the crystal structure are governed by the cation network, high oxide-ion conduction occurs in limited crystal structure families such as fluorite-, perovskite- and K 2 NiF 4 -type structures. Therefore, the discovery of a new structure family of oxide-ion conductors is important for innovative developments in materials chemistry.

Since some of A 2 BO 4 -based materials such as (Pr,La) 2 (Ni,Cu,Ga)O 4+δ are known to exhibit high oxide-ion conductivity, we have explored new structure families of ABCO 4 -based oxide-ion conductors in the form of BaRInO 4 (R: Rare earths). Here A, B, and C are cations located at different crystallographic sites and A, B, and C in ABCO 4 correspond to A, A, and B, respectively, in A 2 BO 4 . Through the exploration of many compositions, we discovered a new structure family of oxide-ion conductors BaNdInO 4 , which led to a rich chemistry of related materials as doped BaNdInO 4 and BaNdScO 4 . In the present work, we have explored new materials SrRInO 4 (R: rare earths) as a new structure family of ABCO 4 oxide-ion conductors and report a new material SrYbInO 4 . As shown later, A, B, and C in ABCO 4 are Sr, Yb 0.574(2) In 0.426(2) and In 0.574(2) Yb 0.426(2) , respectively, in SrYbInO 4 . —Fujimoto et al.



The structure field map shows 209 different compositions of M2M′O4 compounds, with the red hatched area representing the CaFe2O 4 -type structure field. The newly synthesized compound SrYbInO 4 is shown within the CaFe2O 4 -type structure field. Source: Tokyo Tech. Click to enlarge.

Many researchers have investigated the optical, electrical, and magnetic properties of CaFe2O 4 -type materials, which include possible oxide-ion conduction and good thermal and chemical stability. However, CaFe2O 4 -type pure oxide-ion conductors have not been reported yet.

Tokyo Tech Professor Masatomo Yashima and his colleagues synthesized the new CaFe2O 4 -type material, strontium ytterbium indium oxide, SrYbInO 4 . Prof. Yashima and colleagues chose SrYbInO 4 because it contains no transition-metal cation, which leads to less electronic conduction.

The ionic radii of Sr2+ and (Yb3+, In3+) are larger than those of Ca2+ and Fe3+, respectively—thus the SrYbInO 4 is expected to have a lower activation energy for oxide-ion conductivity compared with CaFe2O 4 .

They investigated its crystal structure from room temperature to 1273 K (1,000 ˚C), its temperature and partial pressure dependence of electrical conductivity, and oxide-ion diffusion pathways.

SrYbInO 4 was synthesized by a solid-state reaction. SrYbInO 4 was characterized through X-ray diffraction, chemical analysis, and thermogravimetric analysis. The band gap of SrYbInO 4 was also estimated using UV-vis reflectance spectra, which suggested that SrYbInO 4 is an electronic insulator. These results strongly suggested that SrYbInO4 was a pure oxide-ion conductor.

Using neutron and synchrotron X-ray diffraction data and Rietveld method, Prof. Yashima and colleagues showed that SrYbInO 4 sample was a single orthorhombic phase with Yb/In occupational disordering at the B and C sites, and no vacancies at the cation and oxygen sites. Bond valence sums and DFT-based structural optimization indicated the validity of the refined crystal structure of SrYbInO 4 . Therefore, the new material SrYbInO 4 is the first example of pure oxide-ion conductors with a CaFe2O 4 -type structure.



Refined crystal structure and bond-valence-based energy (BVE) landscape of a test oxide ion of SrYbInO 4 . The yellow isosurface of the BVE at 0.8 eV suggests that the oxide ion migrates in the b direction along the edge/surface of light blue/purple octahedra BO 6 [B = Yb 0.574(2) In 0.426(2) ] and purple octahedra CO 6 [C = In 0.574(2) Yb 0.426(2) ] where the number in the parenthesis is the estimated standard deviation.Source: Tokyo Tech. Click to enlarge.

Prof. Yashima and colleagues claimed that the oxide ion conductivity of SrYbInO 4 could be improved by doping, changing the degree of cation ordering and disordering, and using larger A, B, and C cations in the ABCO 4 -structure, which leads to further lowering the activation energy and higher oxide-ion conductivity. The findings of this study may open new pathways in the development of ABCO 4 -based ion conductors.

