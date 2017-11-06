« ICCT analysis finds real-world vehicle fuel consumption gap in Europe at all-time high of 42% | Main | Researchers discover new structure family of oxide-ion conductors: SrYbInO4 »

UltraCharge raises A$2.5M to advance its battery technology

6 November 2017

Israel-based UltraCharge, a company developing a portfolio of advanced battery technologies from Israel and Singapore, has raised AUS$2.5 million (US$1.9 million) to advance the development of its technologies. UltraCharge is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX).

UltraCharge’s technology portfolio includes:

Anode for Lithium Ion Batteries. The company has exclusive rights to patented anode technology from the Nanyang Technology in Singapore. The technology will replace graphite in anodes with titanium dioxide nanotube fibers. This can support a battery that is safe, has a longer lifetime and is fast charging.

Cathode for Lithium Ion Batteries. The company has agreed to acquire rights to new cathode intellectual property from ETV Energy in Israel. The technology contains a high voltage LiMnNO cathode that is half the cost of commercial cathodes, and can offer a battery solution that has advantages in terms of the voltage, energy capacity and power capacity.

Ion Flow Battery. The company has an exclusive licence agreement with Epsilor in Israel which provides access to new ion flow battery technology. The technology is the only commercially viable energy storage solution of its type, which has a low installation cost and lower operating costs than other comparable solutions on the market.

UltraCharge has established a pilot facility and is developing the above platform technologies and customizing solutions to meet end user requirements.