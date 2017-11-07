« UMTRI study shows wide global variability in GHG emissions from operating an EV | Main | Volkswagen Group, Google partnering on quantum computing; traffic optimization, batteries, AI »

Print this post

CMA CGM chooses LNG to power 9 giant container ships due in 2020

7 November 2017

The CMA CGM Group, a world leader in maritime transport, will equip its 9 future container ships of 22,000 TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit), to be delivered in 2020, with engines using liquefied natural gas. At 22,000 TEU, the ULCVs (Ultra Large Container Vessels) will be among the largest in the world; the largest container ship in operation currently is the OOCL Hong Kong, with a carrying capacity of 21,413 TEUs.

These containerships will be LNG-powered—a few percent of marine gas oil will only be used for the ignition in the combustion chamber. CMA CGM is the first shipping company to fuel giant containerships with LNG.

The use of LNG will yield significant environmental benefits compared to heavy fuel oil:

up to 25% less CO 2

99% less sulfur emissions

99% less fine particles

85% less NO x

Moreover, the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) is improved by 20% compared to ships only propelled by fuel oil.

The EEDI is an initiative of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to reduce GHG emissions from ships. The EEDI establishes a minimum energy efficiency requirement for new ships depending on ship type and size, provides a robust mechanism that may be used to increase the energy efficiency of ships, stepwise, to keep pace with technical developments for many decades to come.

It is a non-prescriptive mechanism that leaves the choice of which technologies to use in a ship design to the stakeholders, as long as the required energy-efficiency level is attained, enabling the most cost-efficient solutions to be used.

By choosing LNG, the CMA CGM Group also goes beyond current and future regulations that limit the sulfur cap to 0.5% in 2020. The Group says that it is also fully in line with the Paris Agreement and the ongoing discussions at the international level.