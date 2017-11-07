« Enerkem receives approval from EPA for municipal-waste-to-cellulosic-ethanol fuel | Main | Lamborghini presents electric super sports car design concept, developed in collaboration with MIT labs »

DSM signs technology partnership agreement with Toyota Motorsport GmbH

7 November 2017

Royal DSM has signed a “One DSM” framework technology partnership agreement with Toyota Motorsport GmbH (TMG), a 100% subsidiary of the Toyota Motor Corporation. The agreement involves all DSM businesses active in supplying materials and technology to the automotive sector—Engineering Plastics, Dyneema (ultrahigh molecular weight polyethylene fiber), and 3D Printing including Somos for stereolithography (SLA), and other technologies such as Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF).

TMG is a high-performance development, testing and manufacturing company, offering a wide range of technical services as well as its involvement in various motorsport disciplines. One of its specialty areas is in the manufacture of products by additive manufacturing (3D printing), both for motorsport use and for external customers.

Under the non-exclusive agreement, DSM will have the opportunity to act as TMG’s preferred material and product provider. TMG will develop and pilot new engineering solutions using DSM high performance materials and products for potential application in the automotive industry. TMG will also test and evaluate DSM products and act as a test user for defined projects.