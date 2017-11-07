« Volkswagen Group, Google partnering on quantum computing; traffic optimization, batteries, AI | Main | DSM signs technology partnership agreement with Toyota Motorsport GmbH »

Enerkem receives approval from EPA for municipal-waste-to-cellulosic-ethanol fuel

7 November 2017

Enerkem Inc has received approval from the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to sell cellulosic ethanol produced at its Edmonton, AB, Canada facility under the US Renewable Fuels Standard (RFS).

Enerkem’s advanced biofuels facility has successfully completed all the necessary steps required by the EPA and is the first municipal-waste-to-cellulosic-ethanol plant to receive approval to sell in the United States. Under the 2007 Energy Independence and Security Act, 16 billion gallons of cellulosic biofuels are to be blended in the conventional transportation fuel pool by 2022.

Enerkem is now registered for D3 Renewable identification numbers (RINs) credits. These RIN credits are purchased by US refiners to comply with the RFS program. The EPA has established that cellulosic biofuels reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 60% when compared to gasoline.

Earlier this year, Enerkem expanded its Edmonton biofuel facility to produce some 13 million gallons of cellulosic ethanol annually following the commissioning of its methanol-to-ethanol conversion unit. This pioneering facility has been financed by private sources and received funding support from Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC), Alberta Innovates and Alberta Energy.