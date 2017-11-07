« DSM signs technology partnership agreement with Toyota Motorsport GmbH | Main

Lamborghini presents electric super sports car design concept, developed in collaboration with MIT labs

7 November 2017

Automobili Lamborghini, a member of the Volkswagen Group, unveiled its new design concept for a future Lamborghini electric super sports car: the “Lamborghini of the Terzo Millennio”, developed in collaboration with two MIT laboratories. The technological goal of the project is to enable Lamborghini to address the future of the super sports car in five different dimensions: energy storage systems; innovative materials; propulsion system; visionary design; and emotion.

Two MIT labs—the Dinca Research Lab, led by Prof. Mircea Dinca, Department of Chemistry and the Mechanosynthesis Group, led by Prof. Anastasios John Hart, Department of Mechanical Engineering—are contributing to the development of the first two elements. The collaboration is substantially financed by Automobili Lamborghini and is intended to lead to radical innovation in energy storage systems technology and material science.





Exactly one year ago we have signed an agreement with the MIT-Italy Program at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology which marked the start of a collaboration between two outstanding entities for the creation of a project that intends to write an important page in the future of super sports cars for the third millennium.

Collaborating with MIT for our R&D department is an exceptional opportunity to do what Lamborghini has always been very good at: rewriting the rules on super sports cars. Now we are presenting an exciting and progressive concept car. We are inspired by embracing what is impossible today to craft the realities of tomorrow: Lamborghini must always create the dreams of the next generation. —Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Automobili Lamborghini

Energy storage systems. For the concept, Lamborghini is moving away from conventional batteries and investigating the potential of supercapacitors to equip the Terzo Millennio.

This is in line with the application of low voltage supercapacitors in the V12 Aventador. The next logical step is the development of a storage system able to deliver high peak power and regenerate kinetic energy with very limited influence from aging and cycling during the vehicle’s life, and with the ability to release and harvest electric power symmetrically.

The collaboration with Prof. Mircea Dinca aims to overcome the limits of today’s technology and close the gap on conventional batteries’ energy density while preserving the high power, symmetrical behavior and the very long lifecycle of supercapacitors.

Innovative materials. To support this revolution in energy storage systems, materials and their functions have to change, too. Lamborghini aims to further develop its leadership in the design and production of carbon fiber structures and parts, enhancing its ability to develop features and functions that take lightweight materials to the next level.

For this reason, the cooperation with Prof. John Hart will investigate the new manufacturing routes for carbon fiber materials constituting the bodyshell of the Terzo Millennio, which will also act as an accumulator for energy storage and enable the complete body of the car to be used as a storage system.

The project also aims to combine the technology to continuously monitor the whole carbon fiber structure, both visible and invisible, with the concept of “self-healing”: the target is to provide the Terzo Millennio with the ability to conduct its own health monitoring to detect cracks and damages in its substructure derived from accidents.

In this case a self-repairing process starts via micro-channels filled with healing chemistries, reducing to zero the risks of small cracks propagating further in the carbon fiber structure. This allows further weight reduction with increased use of carbon fiber or the application of CFK to high-fatigue parts.

Propulsion system. Each wheel incorporates an integrated electric motor, perpetuating the commitment to four-wheel drive and in the meantime harvesting the opportunities provided by electric motors: high torque, reversibility, and the possibility of moving energy by wire. The Terzo Millennio therefore also embodies the first steps for Lamborghini to go in the direction of creating a “Lamborghini Electric”.

Design. The Terzo Millenio is the vision conceived by the Lamborghini Centro Stile to express future design elements, taking into account the radical changes in technology and anticipating elements of forthcoming Lamborghini design. An example for a very strong statement is the evolution and further development of the Lamborghini typical Y-signature in the front and rear lights.

As a result of the change in technologies the design can be a radical expression of aerodynamic supremacy based around an entirely new architecture and dedicated to perfecting airflow. A highly advanced monocoque based on Lamborghini’s Forged Composite technology can be modeled, containing only the energy accumulation system and driver’s and co-driver’s seats.

Emotion. Fundamental to a Lamborghini hypercar of the future is sustaining the emotion of driving a Lamborghini, and an immersive driver experience. The responsiveness of the electric motors, the four-wheel torque control and the dynamic body control system will enhance the driver’s experience. Finally, the consequent aerodynamics and innovative lightweight approach will result in a new dimension of longitudinal as well as lateral dynamics.