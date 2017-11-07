« Stena Line seeking novel approaches to recover energy from exhaust gases from ship engines | Main | Fujitsu and HERE to partner on advanced mobility services and autonomous driving »

Print this post

Ricardo and A2Mac1 renew partnership to expand benchmarking and competitive analysis of EVs and PHEVs; online database

7 November 2017

Ricardo Strategic Consulting and A2Mac1 today will renew their partnership providing benchmarking and competitive analysis of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. Since 2011, the two organizations have partnered to develop innovative benchmarking services, including the first web-based electric and hybrid electric vehicle (EV & HEV) benchmarking and competitive analysis online database, EV/Hybrid Analysis.

Ricardo and A2Mac1 deliver essential intelligence on the current state-of-the-art electric drive systems for every stage of the product lifecycle from the early target definitions to the final technical analyses. Users of EV/Hybrid Analysis are given a look into the design and value chain strategies employed by manufactures of today’s most advanced electric vehicles.

Systems benchmarked include the high voltage battery pack; inverter; motor; DC/DC converter; on-board charger; HV junction box; HV cables; and HVAC system. Data provided include high-resolution photography; all parametric data collected (i.e. part weights, measurements, materials, supplier, country of manufacturer, etc. as available); exploded views of key systems; and detailed EV system schematics.

The description of the battery includes battery management and a cell analysis report. The cell analysis and characterization report includes, but is not limited to:

Cell performance testing results

Cell charge and discharge capacity retention

Low/high temperature charge and discharge performance

Cell Structural analysis

Detailed description of each cell component, including material type, weight, dimension…

Hardware characterization

Cell design description

Material analysis

Cathode and anode analysis including particles distribution plots

Multi plane X-ray of terminal including SEM images

Separator thickness and composition

Electrolyte characterization

To date, Ricardo and A2Mac1 have completed the teardown and benchmarking of 21 electric and hybrid vehicles. Their continued partnership will allow the addition of new vehicles to their subscription service to keep clients at the forefront of technical and strategic competitiveness.

Five vehicles were added to the service in 2017, including the Chevrolet Bolt. Under this new agreement five more vehicles will be added in the coming twelve months.

The EV/Hybrid analysis database currently includes the teardown of the following vehicles: