Ricardo and A2Mac1 renew partnership to expand benchmarking and competitive analysis of EVs and PHEVs; online database
7 November 2017
Ricardo Strategic Consulting and A2Mac1 today will renew their partnership providing benchmarking and competitive analysis of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. Since 2011, the two organizations have partnered to develop innovative benchmarking services, including the first web-based electric and hybrid electric vehicle (EV & HEV) benchmarking and competitive analysis online database, EV/Hybrid Analysis.
Ricardo and A2Mac1 deliver essential intelligence on the current state-of-the-art electric drive systems for every stage of the product lifecycle from the early target definitions to the final technical analyses. Users of EV/Hybrid Analysis are given a look into the design and value chain strategies employed by manufactures of today’s most advanced electric vehicles.
Systems benchmarked include the high voltage battery pack; inverter; motor; DC/DC converter; on-board charger; HV junction box; HV cables; and HVAC system. Data provided include high-resolution photography; all parametric data collected (i.e. part weights, measurements, materials, supplier, country of manufacturer, etc. as available); exploded views of key systems; and detailed EV system schematics.
The description of the battery includes battery management and a cell analysis report. The cell analysis and characterization report includes, but is not limited to:
- Cell performance testing results
- Cell charge and discharge capacity retention
- Low/high temperature charge and discharge performance
- Cell Structural analysis
- Detailed description of each cell component, including material type, weight, dimension…
- Hardware characterization
- Cell design description
- Material analysis
- Cathode and anode analysis including particles distribution plots
- Multi plane X-ray of terminal including SEM images
- Separator thickness and composition
- Electrolyte characterization
To date, Ricardo and A2Mac1 have completed the teardown and benchmarking of 21 electric and hybrid vehicles. Their continued partnership will allow the addition of new vehicles to their subscription service to keep clients at the forefront of technical and strategic competitiveness.
Five vehicles were added to the service in 2017, including the Chevrolet Bolt. Under this new agreement five more vehicles will be added in the coming twelve months.
The EV/Hybrid analysis database currently includes the teardown of the following vehicles:
November 7, 2017 in Electric (Battery), Hybrids, Plug-ins | Permalink | Comments (0)
