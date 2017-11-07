« CMA CGM chooses LNG to power 9 giant container ships due in 2020 | Main | Enerkem receives approval from EPA for municipal-waste-to-cellulosic-ethanol fuel »

Volkswagen Group, Google partnering on quantum computing; traffic optimization, batteries, AI

7 November 2017

The Volkswagen Group and Google will partner on research in the field of quantum computing. The two companies will explore the utilization of quantum computers together, with aims to build up specialist knowledge and to carry out practically oriented research. As part of this collaboration, a team of specialists from Volkswagen and Google will work together using a Google quantum computer.

Volkswagen Group IT wants to make progress in three development areas on the Google quantum computer. The specialists intend to continue the development of traffic optimization; to explore structures for new materials, especially high-performance batteries for electric vehicles; and to work on artificial intelligence with new machine learning processes.

Quantum computers can solve certain highly complex tasks considerably faster than conventional supercomputers. In some cases, a solution will only be possible with quantum computers.

Quantum computing technology opens up new dimensions and represents the fast-track for future-oriented topics. We at Volkswagen want to be among the first to use quantum computing for corporate processes as soon as this technology is commercially available. Thanks to our cooperation with Google, we have taken a major step towards this goal. —Martin Hofmann, Chief Information Officer of the Volkswagen Group

This collaboration will focus on research for practically applications. Specialists from the Volkswagen Information Technology Centers (IT labs) in San Francisco and Munich will develop algorithms, simulations and optimizations together with the Google experts. They will carry out this work using Google universal quantum computers. This architecture is suitable for many experimental computing operations.

Volkswagen’s collaboration with Google marks the beginning of quantum computing in the automotive industry, and is a paramount step to addressing modern mobility challenges unlikely to be solved with binary digital electronic computers. Through this partnership, Volkswagen intends to unlock the potential of this technology, and share our learnings to motivate the development of quantum computers and algorithms. —Abdallah Shanti, Executive Vice President and Group Chief Information & Digital Officer for Region Americas, Volkswagen of America, Inc.

Volkswagen Group IT intends to explore the potential of this quantum computer in several different areas.

In the first project, the Volkswagen specialists are working on the further development of traffic optimization. They are building on the research project which they have already successfully completed and now want to consider additional variables in addition to reducing travelling times. These include urban traffic guidance systems, available electric charging stations or vacant parking spaces.

In a second project, the Volkswagen specialists aim to simulate and optimize the structure of high-performance batteries for electric vehicles and other materials. Volkswagen Group Research and Development experts expect this approach to provide new information for vehicle construction and battery research.

A third project concerns the development of new machine learning processes. Machine learning is a key technology for the development of advanced AI systems, which are a prerequisite for autonomous driving.

In March 2017, Volkswagen announced its first successful research project—in partnership with D-Wave—completed on a quantum computer: a traffic flow optimization for 10,000 taxis in the Chinese capital Beijing. (Earlier post.)

Volkswagen Group Information Technology & Services, Region Americas has been running an innovation team at its CODE (Continuous Optimization and Digital Engineering) office in San Francisco since 2013. The team is comprises software architects, engineers, data scientists, and researchers who work on a broad scale of tasks from advanced multi-cloud computing automation, devops, mobile applications and mobility solutions to data science and quantum computing topics.