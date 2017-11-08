« Velodyne launches VLS-128, the world’s highest resolution LiDAR for autonomous vehicles; successor to the HDL-64 | Main | RAND study finds introducing autonomous vehicles sooner could save hundreds of thousands of lives »

Litarion joins the European Commission’s proposed battery alliance

8 November 2017

Electrovaya announced that the European Commission has invited the company’s fully owned subsidiary, Litarion GmbH, to participate in the proposed EU Battery Alliance strategic initiative to establish full large-scale battery development and production (earlier post), and Litarion has accepted the invitation.

The EC is an institution of the European Union responsible for proposing legislation, implementing decisions, upholding the EU treaties and managing the day-to-day business of the EU. The Commission is clear that, while support from the Commission, the European Investment Bank and some Member States is important, the lead in the battery alliance needs to stay with the industry.

Others invited to participate in the proposed Alliance include battery-users such as European automotive companies, in addition to materials suppliers and technology partners.

Litarion has installed production capacity of electrodes and separators of approximately 500 MWh. Litarion believes this is one of the largest installed capacities of any company in Europe and that it can contribute to the proposed Alliance through its production capabilities, technology excellence, know-how and experience in the field.

According to the European Commission, a roadmap for the proposed EU Battery Alliance will be presented at the Clean Energy Industrial Forum in February 2018.